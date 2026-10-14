Is Nakul Dhull out of Bigg Boss 20? Gullu fight sparks eviction rumours, but makers remain silent

Social media influencer Nakul Dhull's stint on Bigg Boss 20 has come under scrutiny following reports that he was asked to leave the house after an alleged physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss? However, as of 13 October, the reported eviction remains unconfirmed, with no official statement from the show's makers or channel.

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The speculation gained traction after entertainment portals reported that the confrontation took place shortly after Dhull entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard contestant. The alleged incident has raised questions about whether his journey ended almost as soon as it began.

The confrontation reportedly followed a dispute involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. Dhull allegedly intervened in the argument, after which tensions escalated between him and Gullu. The two were reported to have pushed and shoved each other, prompting other housemates to step in.

The report further claimed that Bigg Boss subsequently instructed Dhull to leave the house. However, the sequence of events and the reported expulsion have not been independently confirmed by the show's production team.

What has been confirmed about Nakul Dhull's eviction? As of 13 October, there has been no official confirmation of Dhull's departure. Neither the programme's makers nor the channel had issued a statement establishing that he had been expelled following the alleged confrontation.

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This distinction is important, as reports circulating online have presented the development as an eviction even though the show's official position remains unclear. Until a formal announcement or an episode confirms his exit, his status on the programme cannot be established conclusively.

Dhull's reported clash with Gullu comes at a time when the wildcard contestant was already attracting attention beyond the show's usual rivalries.

Why was Nakul Dhull in the spotlight before the reported fight? Before entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Dhull had faced criticism over a controversial video featuring remarks about women. The issue resurfaced during his appearance on the show, where he addressed the backlash and discussed a related legal case with fellow contestants.

Also Read | Salman Khan takes off shirt on Bigg Boss 20, hits back at age and weight trolls

In a conversation reported by The Times of India, Dhull maintained that his comments had been misunderstood and described himself as a “pro-feminist guy”. His explanation brought the controversy into the programme, placing his public image under renewed scrutiny.

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Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don, is a content creator from Haryana who built a following through social media videos. His entry as a wildcard contestant was expected to introduce a new dynamic to the house.

For now, the reported altercation with Gullu has fuelled speculation about his future on the show. Whether Dhull has actually been expelled, however, remains the central unanswered question.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.