Is Ranbir Kapoor doing Dhoom 4? Actor's one-word answer ends years of speculation

After years of speculation linking him to Dhoom 4, actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally addressed the rumours.

Speaking during the promotions of Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir clarified that he is not attached to the much-speculated fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise, putting to rest reports that have circulated for several years.

The actor made the clarification while interacting with Review Nation alongside Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-star Yash.

'Right Now I Am Working On Ramayana...' During the interaction, the interviewer mentioned that Yash would soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups before adding that Ranbir would headline Dhoom 4.

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Ranbir was quick to correct the statement.

"No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year," he said.

His response appears to rule out his involvement in Dhoom 4, at least for now.

Interestingly, while listing his upcoming projects, Ranbir also did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

No Official Word From Yash Raj Films Reports linking Ranbir Kapoor to Dhoom 4 have surfaced repeatedly over the past few years, fuelling speculation among fans eager for the franchise's return.

However, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not made any official announcement regarding the fourth instalment of the action franchise.

The production house has also not confirmed the film's cast, director or production timeline.

As a result, the actor's latest statement is the clearest public response yet to the rumours that have surrounded the project.

A Franchise That Has Spanned Nearly A Decade The Dhoom franchise began in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan starring as ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra as Ali and John Abraham as the stylish thief Kabir Sharma.

The film went on to become a commercial success and laid the foundation for one of Bollywood's biggest action franchises.

The second instalment, Dhoom 2, was released in 2006, introducing Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai while retaining Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in their roles.

The franchise returned in 2013 with Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles alongside the returning cast.

Since then, fans have continued to speculate about a fourth film, with several actors—including Ranbir Kapoor—being linked to the project in media reports over the years.

However, Yash Raj Films has yet to officially announce Dhoom 4, leaving its future and casting details unconfirmed.