Is Ranbir Kapoor doing Dhoom 4? Actor's one-word answer ends years of speculation

After years of speculation linking him to Dhoom 4, actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally addressed the rumours.

Speaking during the promotions of Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir clarified that he is not attached to the much-speculated fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise, putting to rest reports that have circulated for several years.

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The actor made the clarification while interacting with Review Nation alongside Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-star Yash.

'Right Now I Am Working On Ramayana...' During the interaction, the interviewer mentioned that Yash would soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups before adding that Ranbir would headline Dhoom 4.

Also Read | Ramayana trailer launch postponed as Ranbir Kapoor, Yash reach Comic Con

Ranbir was quick to correct the statement.

"No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year," he said.

His response appears to rule out his involvement in Dhoom 4, at least for now.

Interestingly, while listing his upcoming projects, Ranbir also did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

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No Official Word From Yash Raj Films Reports linking Ranbir Kapoor to Dhoom 4 have surfaced repeatedly over the past few years, fuelling speculation among fans eager for the franchise's return.

However, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not made any official announcement regarding the fourth instalment of the action franchise.

The production house has also not confirmed the film's cast, director or production timeline.

As a result, the actor's latest statement is the clearest public response yet to the rumours that have surrounded the project.

A Franchise That Has Spanned Nearly A Decade The Dhoom franchise began in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan starring as ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra as Ali and John Abraham as the stylish thief Kabir Sharma.

The film went on to become a commercial success and laid the foundation for one of Bollywood's biggest action franchises.

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The second instalment, Dhoom 2, was released in 2006, introducing Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai while retaining Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in their roles.

The franchise returned in 2013 with Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles alongside the returning cast.

Since then, fans have continued to speculate about a fourth film, with several actors—including Ranbir Kapoor—being linked to the project in media reports over the years.

However, Yash Raj Films has yet to officially announce Dhoom 4, leaving its future and casting details unconfirmed.

For now, Ranbir Kapoor says his focus remains on Ramayana and Love & War, effectively distancing himself from the long-running rumours surrounding the popular franchise.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.