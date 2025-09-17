Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu being sidelined in Tollywood? Lakshmi Manchu's comment raises eyebrows

Actor Lakshmi Manchu, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy, has sparked speculation with her recent comments about how women in the film industry are treated differently from men, especially after marriage or divorce.

In a conversation with Great Andhra, Lakshmi pointed out that a popular actor’s ex-wife has allegedly been sidelined in Tollywood despite being ready for work. Without naming anyone, she said, “There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. People say, ‘Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something).’ She is waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.”

When the interviewer suggested she was hinting at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi refused to confirm. “You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them,” she said, while emphasising how women face far more restrictions than men in the industry. “For a man, life goes on the same way. For a woman, once she marries, she has kids, in-laws, responsibilities—no one gives us freedom; we have to take it ourselves.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Journey Samantha, who made her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), quickly rose to become one of South India’s most successful actors, working with leading stars such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Vijay and Dhanush.

She married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2021. A year later, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis. Her last Telugu release was Kushi (2023), followed by Shaakuntalam. She has not signed any new South Indian projects since.

On the OTT front, Samantha made her Hindi debut with The Family Man 2 and was seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). She is now set to reunite with Raj & DK for Netflix’s upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.