Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant? Actress’s latest appearance sparks rumours

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found herself at the centre of widespread online speculation after a recent video featuring her and director-producer Raj Nidimoru began circulating on social media.

Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru set to become parents? The clip, which has attracted significant attention from fans and entertainment followers, shows Samantha and Raj Nidimoru celebrating the success of Samantha's latest project, Maa Inti Bangaaram. In the video, the pair are seen cutting a chocolate cake as part of the celebrations, with several moments from the gathering quickly going viral online.

However, it was not the celebration itself that became the primary talking point. Social media users began closely analysing Samantha's appearance in the footage, with many claiming that the actor appeared to have a visible baby bump.

Dressed in a baby blue top and blue jeans, Samantha's look prompted a wave of comments and posts speculating that she could be expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru.

The discussion has since gained momentum across various social media platforms, with users sharing screenshots and clips from the event while debating whether the apparent change in appearance indicates a pregnancy.

At the same time, many others have urged caution against drawing conclusions from a brief video clip. Several social media users argued that the appearance could simply be the result of camera angles, posture, clothing fit or the way the footage was captured. They noted that visual assumptions based on short online videos are often unreliable and can quickly lead to unfounded rumours.

Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has publicly addressed the speculation. No official statement has been issued by the actor, her representatives or anyone associated with the filmmaker regarding claims circulating online.

As a result, there is currently no confirmation that Samantha is pregnant. The speculation remains based entirely on interpretations of the viral video, with no verified information to support the claims.

About the couple's relationship Samantha's personal life has frequently been in the spotlight over the years. The actress was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with whom she tied the knot in Goa in October 2017 before announcing their separation in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was also previously married to Shhyamali De, with multiple media reports stating that the pair separated in 2022.