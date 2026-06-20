Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant? Actress’s latest appearance sparks rumours

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found herself at the centre of widespread online speculation after a recent video featuring her and director-producer Raj Nidimoru began circulating on social media.

Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru set to become parents? The clip, which has attracted significant attention from fans and entertainment followers, shows Samantha and Raj Nidimoru celebrating the success of Samantha's latest project, Maa Inti Bangaaram. In the video, the pair are seen cutting a chocolate cake as part of the celebrations, with several moments from the gathering quickly going viral online.

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However, it was not the celebration itself that became the primary talking point. Social media users began closely analysing Samantha's appearance in the footage, with many claiming that the actor appeared to have a visible baby bump.

Dressed in a baby blue top and blue jeans, Samantha's look prompted a wave of comments and posts speculating that she could be expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru.

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The discussion has since gained momentum across various social media platforms, with users sharing screenshots and clips from the event while debating whether the apparent change in appearance indicates a pregnancy.

At the same time, many others have urged caution against drawing conclusions from a brief video clip. Several social media users argued that the appearance could simply be the result of camera angles, posture, clothing fit or the way the footage was captured. They noted that visual assumptions based on short online videos are often unreliable and can quickly lead to unfounded rumours.

Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has publicly addressed the speculation. No official statement has been issued by the actor, her representatives or anyone associated with the filmmaker regarding claims circulating online.

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As a result, there is currently no confirmation that Samantha is pregnant. The speculation remains based entirely on interpretations of the viral video, with no verified information to support the claims.

About the couple's relationship Samantha's personal life has frequently been in the spotlight over the years. The actress was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with whom she tied the knot in Goa in October 2017 before announcing their separation in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was also previously married to Shhyamali De, with multiple media reports stating that the pair separated in 2022.

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Reports suggest Raj and Samantha developed a close bond while collaborating on projects such as The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Following months of speculation about their relationship, Samantha and Raj reportedly married in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on 1 December 2025. Reports have also clarified that Raj does not have children from his previous marriage, despite social media rumours to the contrary.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.