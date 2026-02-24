Is Shah Rukh Khan unwell? Govind Namdev opens up about superstar’s back and other health concerns

Shah Rukh Khan is appreciated by many for his dedication towards work. Talking about him recently, senior actor Govind Namdev recalled how Khan would keep up with work despite his health issues. Namdev, who worked with him in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, revealed that Khan doesn't sleep for more than 3-4 hours a day.

“Ek hi hai banda jo 24 ghante kaam karta hai, sona bhi 3-4 ghante, ussi mei dand bhaitak bhi hai, udghatan bhi karna hai, dialogue bhi yaad karna hai, kahin perform karne bhi jaana hai, main hairaan ho gaya ki ye kaisa aadmi hai. (There is only one man who works 24 hours a day. He sleeps barely three to four hours, and in that time he also manages workouts, event inaugurations, learning dialogues and travelling for performances. I was stunned, what kind of person is he)," he told The Lallantop, as per Hindustan Times.

“Physical bahut zyada problem hai, reedh ki haddi ki problem hai, kaafi problem hai, dekh kar hame bhi sikhaaya (He has serious back problems, issues with his backbone, and several other health concerns. But watching him, even we learned something. He never lets it show)," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan on his lifestyle, sleep, workout Shah Rukh Khan once opened up about his lifestyle and shared that he generally eats only one meal a day. He added that he sleeps around 5 am and wakes up at around 9 am. He also dedicates half an hour to his workout session before sleep.

He told The Guardian in 2025, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in his son Aryan Khan's debut series, The Bads Of Bollywood. He marked his cameo appearance as himself in the Netflix show.

Shah Rukh Khan in King In films, he is gearing up for the upcoming film, King. He will be sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. The project also marks his onscreen reunion with his long-time collaborator, Deepika Padukone. The Munjya star Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of the film.

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The film will be released in theatres on Christmas 2026.

Previously, film trade insider Taran Adarsh posted, “BIGGG NEWS… SRK - SIDDHARTH ANAND: 'KING' RELEASE DATE LOCKED… The suspense is over... #King, the much-awaited film headlined by #ShahRukhKhan, is set to arrive in theatres on [Thursday] 24 Dec 2026 #Christmas. #King marks the next collaboration between #SRK and director #SiddharthAnand after the blockbuster #Pathaan.”

