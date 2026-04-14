Is SRK making a cameo in Allu Arjun's Raaka after turning down Rajinikanth for Jailer 2? Here's what reports claim.

Fresh reports have sparked speculation about a possible cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Allu Arjun's Raaka? According to a report by India Today, there are discussions within the production about bringing Shah Rukh Khan on board for a brief appearance in the film. The report states that the cameo is being considered as part of the film’s larger effort to build scale and widen its pan-India appeal.

However, it also makes clear that there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers or the actors involved so far.

Shah Rukh backs out of Jailer 2 cameo? According to a report by The Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan has declined a cameo role in Jailer 2, choosing instead to focus on his upcoming film King. The report indicates that the actor is prioritising lead roles and long-term projects over short appearances, especially as his schedule remains packed.

For now, Shah Rukh Khan’s reported focus on King and his decision to skip cameo roles elsewhere have added a layer of doubt over whether he will appear in Raaka, leaving the question open as anticipation around the film continues to build.

More about the film Raaka is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in Indian cinema. The film marks a major collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, who previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 film Jawan. The new project is described as a large-scale action film and is being produced by Sun Pictures. Actress Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast, adding further star power to the film.

The possibility of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo has gained attention partly because of his past collaboration with Atlee. Their earlier film Jawan performed strongly at the box office and helped establish a successful working relationship between the actor and director. This has led to ongoing interest in whether the two could reunite, even if only briefly, in Raaka.

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Recent developments around the film have already generated significant buzz. The title and first-look poster of Raaka were unveiled earlier this month on Allu Arjun’s birthday, showing the actor in a rugged and intense new appearance. The reveal was widely discussed online, with fans reacting strongly to the scale and tone of the project.

Shah Rukh Khan himself also responded to the film’s first look, praising Allu Arjun’s appearance and calling it “amazing”, which further fuelled interest in a possible association with the project.

At present, the cameo remains at the level of speculation. Industry reports suggest that discussions are ongoing, but scheduling and creative decisions could still influence whether the appearance takes place. Shah Rukh Khan is also currently occupied with his own upcoming film King, which is expected to release later in 2026.

For now, the makers of Raaka have not issued any official statement regarding the cameo reports, and further clarity is expected only as production progresses.