Is Stranger Things Season 5 really being rewritten? Netflix’s new prequel is changing the show’s lore

Although Stranger Things has concluded after five seasons, Netflix is continuing to expand its universe with a brand-new prequel series that alters parts of the established story.

Netflix officially rewrites Stranger Things lore with new prequel The hit science-fiction series has already cemented itself among the most popular TV shows ever on the platform, and even after the finale, the franchise shows no sign of slowing down.

Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 and quickly became a global phenomenon, blending ’80s nostalgia with supernatural horror and heartfelt character drama. Its success has spawned documentaries, aftershows, games and novels. But just because the central storyline ended with Season 5, that does not mean the Stranger Things world has stopped growing.

Netflix’s next major project in the franchise is an animated series titled Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. This prequel is set in the winter of 1985 and takes place between the events of the second and third seasons of the original show. In doing so, the animated series effectively rewrites a portion of the franchise’s lore and fills in gaps left by the live-action narrative.

The animated prequel will revisit Hawkins, the fictional Indiana town at the heart of Stranger Things, and bring audiences back to a time when the Upside Down was still a looming threat. Key original characters like Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max will all return in younger, animated form, voiced by a new cast rather than the actors from the live-action series.

Netflix's official announcement of rewriting the lore with new prequel clearly reflects how this prequel will change what we know about the story. The existence of new scenarios and events that were not referenced in the main series suggests that the animation will add previously unseen layers to the franchise narrative.

Introduction of a new character - Nikki Baxter One of the most talked-about aspects of Tales From ’85 is the introduction of a completely new character called Nikki Baxter. Although she does not appear in any of the five seasons of the original Stranger Things and has never been mentioned, she is said to be part of the core group in the prequel.

Her sudden presence has already sparked fan theories online about why she was not referenced later in the timeline — suggestions include that she might leave Hawkins or meet an early fate that explains her absence in the main series.

According to official descriptions, the animated series will feature the familiar group of Hawkins children confronting “new monsters” and unraveling a fresh paranormal mystery terrorising their town. The showrunner, Eric Robles, and executive producers including Matt and Ross Duffer have emphasised that the tone and visuals will lean into classic 1980s animated shows, providing a different style while maintaining the spirit of the franchise.

Fan reactions to the news The reaction from fans has been mixed, with some looking forward to more adventures set in Hawkins and others questioning how the series will fit into the continuity without contradicting well-known plot points from the original.

Netflix has not yet announced an exact release date, but Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is expected to arrive on the platform in 2026. Once it premieres, it will give longtime viewers a first look at stories set in the years between two major movements of the original saga — a period previously untouched in the live-action universe.

In addition to the animated prequel, the Stranger Things franchise is developing other projects, including a live-action spinoff that will explore new characters and settings within the same universe.

This new generation of spinoffs underscores how expansive the Stranger Things story world has become and suggests that, even with the main series concluded, Hawkins and its mysteries are far from finished.