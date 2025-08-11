Is Taylor Swift releasing new album? Fans think so after rumoured appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast

Taylor Swift fans are full of excitement after a series of online hints have led many to believe the singer may be the next guest on the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Why Swifties think Taylor Swift is releasing new music? 'New Heights', the podcast, hosted by NFL stars and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, teased a surprise episode coming out on Wednesday, August 13.

The teaser, posted on social media, featured a shadowy image of a guest — and fans quickly pointed out the silhouette looks just like Taylor Swift. In the same image, the Kelce brothers appear to be wearing Eras Tour T-shirts, adding even more fuel to the rumours.

The post read: “92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest (sic).”

That same day, Taylor Nation — Swift’s official marketing team — posted a message on Instagram that fans think could be a sign of new music. The caption said, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’, (sic)” and was shared alongside 12 photos of Swift wearing orange during recent tour dates.

In the comments, fans went wild, guessing that this could be the start of a new era and that a podcast appearance might be part of the launch.

Taylor has been dating Travis Kelce, a star player for the Kansas City Chiefs, since late 2023. Their relationship has been widely covered in the media, with Swift often spotted at his games. The couple have quickly become one of the most talked-about pairs in pop culture.

Fans are now waiting eagerly for the new ‘New Heights’ episode to drop on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, hoping Swift will be the surprise guest — and maybe even share news of a new album.

Until then, Swifties will be holding their breath and watching every post closely for more clues.