Is the Dhurandhar 3 June 2026 release official? Viral claim raises questions— Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations, both at the box office and on social media. As the film enjoys a blockbuster run, a new claim about the franchise’s future has gone viral — suggesting that Dhurandhar 3: The Final Chapter is set to release in theatres on June 14, 2026.

But how accurate is this claim? A closer look reveals that the viral image making the rounds online is misleading.

The image, which is being widely shared across platforms, is being presented as a still from the film’s post-credit scene. It claims that the third instalment of the franchise has already been announced with a specific release date. However, there is no evidence to support this. There has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding Dhurandhar 3, nor does the film’s post-credit sequence include any such announcement.

In fact, sources indicate that the circulating image is digitally altered and does not reflect any real promotional material from the film. While Dhurandhar 2 does hint at a possible continuation of the story, it stops short of confirming a third part.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 builds on the narrative established in the first film, diving deeper into the journey of Ranveer Singh’s character, including his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film blends high-octane action with geopolitical storytelling, which has resonated strongly with audiences.

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Director Ram Gopal Varma also lauded the film in his own style, describing Aditya Dhar as a force within the industry. Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra commended the film’s “unapologetic patriotism” and strong performances across the board, noting that it stands out for its clarity of vision and execution.

The strong reception has naturally fuelled speculation about the future of the franchise. However, as of now, there is no official word on Dhurandhar 3.

Until then, Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive run, with fans eagerly awaiting clarity on whether the story will indeed continue — and if so, when.

Meanwhile, the film has collected ₹103.45 crore net in India by 8 PM, taking its total domestic collection to ₹442.72 crore net and still climbing.

With this, the film has comfortably overtaken the lifetime India net collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which stood at ₹387 crore since its 2016–17 release.

The film’s performance has been strong right from the start. It collected ₹43 crore from premiere shows, followed by a massive opening day total of ₹102.55 crore on Thursday. On Friday, it added ₹80.72 crore to its tally.