‘Is this feminism?’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga launches scathing attack; fans assume it’s against Deepika Padukone over Spirit

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a strong message online. While he does not name anyone, many believe it was aimed at Deepika Padukone, who recently left his film Spirit.

“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But, by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....” the Kabir Singh director wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it,” he continued the fiery post.

“Do one thing. Next time, tell the entire story because I don’t care at all,” he wrote while adding the hashtag #dirtyPRgames.

Then, he wrote a Hindi proverb, meaning “The cat scratches the pole out of spite”. It refers to someone who is angry or frustrated but can’t express it at the real source. So, they take it out on something or someone else instead.

Many social media users assumed Sandeep was referring to Deepika Padukone.

“Padukone is now trying to use her motherhood as a cover-up of her unprofessionalism. A gentle reminder that this was once her PR trying to establish her as a superstar while using the motherhood of other actresses just to show them as less competent & less worthy. Turu feminist,” wrote one of them.

Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit and asked for extra pay if filming went beyond 100 days, reported Bollywood Hungam, citing sources. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his producer tried to resolve it, but her team didn’t agree, the publication added.

"Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract,” the source said.

“Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper," the source added.

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga started looking for a replacement at a cheaper price, he was upset with Deepika Padukone’s working style, the publication added.

Triptii Dimri roped in After Deepika’s exit, the director confirmed that Animal actress, Triptii Dimri, would now play the lead in the upcoming movie.

“Smart move replacing her. You got a better actress, saved 15–20 crores, and the film's value just shot up as people would rather watch your film even with some debutante than that so-called feminist star,” wrote an X user.