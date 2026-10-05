Is Yami Gautam done with Mumbai? Her sprawling 100-year-old Himachal estate hints at a quieter future

Reports suggesting Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, are moving their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh have been denied by Dhar’s team.

Are Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar moving to Himachal Pradesh? The speculation emerged after renewed attention on the couple’s 100-year-old home in Gohar, Mandi, and reports that they were spending more time there. However, Dhar’s team has categorically denied that the couple is planning to relocate to Himachal Pradesh.

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Speaking to SCREEN, the entertainment publication of The Indian Express, Dhar’s team questioned the reports and denied the claim. The clarification came after reports suggested that Mumbai could become the couple’s work base while Himachal Pradesh would be their permanent home.

The speculation, nevertheless, has drawn attention to a property that is markedly different from the homes usually associated with Bollywood stars.

More about the property that Gautam purchased Yami owns a century-old heritage house along with a 25-acre plot in Gohar. According to NDTV, the property is reportedly worth around ₹8 crore and features traditional Himachali architecture, with wood and stone forming much of its structure.

The sprawling estate also includes organic kitchen gardens and a greenhouse. Apples, potatoes, plums and ginger are among the produce reportedly grown there.

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The house itself retains its traditional character, with exposed wooden beams, deep-set windows and a sloping roof rather than the polished, contemporary interiors often seen in celebrity properties.

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For Yami, the house is also tied to her longstanding connection with Himachal Pradesh. She spent summers at her maternal grandmother’s home in Shimla during her childhood and has spoken about her emotional connection with the state.

The property in Mandi also has a personal significance for the couple. Yami and Aditya got married there in June 2021, holding a private ceremony at the heritage home. They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024 and have largely kept their family life away from the spotlight.

The reports of a possible move therefore appeared to fit an image of the couple seeking a quieter life away from Mumbai. Yami has previously spoken about her connection to the hills, while the family’s presence at the Himachal property has continued to attract attention.

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But the latest clarification makes one thing clear: there is currently no confirmed move away from Mumbai.

While the couple owns and spends time at their sprawling Himachal estate, Dhar’s team has rejected reports that they are shifting their permanent base there. For now, the 25-acre property remains a retreat and a deeply personal part of Yami’s connection with Himachal, rather than evidence of a confirmed Mumbai exit.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.