Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actor, dies at 23 after battling rare neurological disease

Isabelle Tate, 23, an actor on ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville,” passed away on October 19. She played Julie in the pilot episode of the Ryan Murphy spinoff and battled a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which left her wheelchair-bound.

Ravi Hari
Published24 Oct 2025, 01:28 AM IST
Isabelle Tate, born and raised in Nashville and a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, is remembered for her love of music, animal shelters, and friends. (Image: McCray Agency/Instagram)
Isabelle Tate, a 23-year-old actor on ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville,” passed away on Sunday (October 19), according to her obituary. Tate was known for playing Julie in the pilot episode of the Ryan Murphy spinoff, which aired on October 6, 2025.

Battling rare neurological disease

Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic neurological disorder that affects the nerves controlling muscles. The disease left her wheelchair-bound and impacted not only her legs but also internal organs including the heart and lungs.

“Isabelle suffered from Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a rare progressive neuromuscular disease. Because of the disease, Tate had basically given up on her dream of acting … until she got the ‘9-1-1’ role — her first big booking which was just perfect for her,” TMZ cited Tate's agent as saying.

First major acting role

Tate played Julie on “9-1-1: Nashville,” appearing in the pilot alongside stars LeAnn Rimes, Chris O’Donnell, Michael Provost, Jessica Capshaw, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The episode was filmed in June and aired in early October. The third episode of the series is set to air on October 23.

Tributes from her agency

The McCray Agency, which represented Tate, posted on Instagram: “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Personal life and legacy

Tate was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with an undergraduate degree in business. She enjoyed visiting animal shelters and writing and recording music with friends. She is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate; and sister, Daniella Tate.

A funeral service is scheduled to be held in Brentwood, Tennessee, on October 24.

 

