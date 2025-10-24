Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actor, dies at 23 after battling rare neurological disease

Isabelle Tate, a 23-year-old actor on ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville,” passed away on Sunday (October 19), according to her obituary. Tate was known for playing Julie in the pilot episode of the Ryan Murphy spinoff, which aired on October 6, 2025.

Advertisement

Battling rare neurological disease Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic neurological disorder that affects the nerves controlling muscles. The disease left her wheelchair-bound and impacted not only her legs but also internal organs including the heart and lungs.

“Isabelle suffered from Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a rare progressive neuromuscular disease. Because of the disease, Tate had basically given up on her dream of acting … until she got the ‘9-1-1’ role — her first big booking which was just perfect for her,” TMZ cited Tate's agent as saying.

First major acting role Tate played Julie on “9-1-1: Nashville,” appearing in the pilot alongside stars LeAnn Rimes, Chris O’Donnell, Michael Provost, Jessica Capshaw, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The episode was filmed in June and aired in early October. The third episode of the series is set to air on October 23.

Advertisement

Also Read | Popular Greek singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos has died at 80

Tributes from her agency The McCray Agency, which represented Tate, posted on Instagram: “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Advertisement

Personal life and legacy Tate was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with an undergraduate degree in business. She enjoyed visiting animal shelters and writing and recording music with friends. She is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate; and sister, Daniella Tate.