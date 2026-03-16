Isha Ambani at Oscars 2026: Vintage Valentino, statement jewels and a red carpet moment with Anand Piramal | In pics

Isha Ambani turned heads as she arrived for the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles donning vintage gown from Valentino. She looked stunning in the strapless dress that featured delicate floral embroidery. Her spring-inspired attire, set on champagne-toned fabric, proved to be a showstopper.

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Creating an ethereal and regal look, she paired the structured bodice with statement jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. The choker-style necklace and sparkling drop earrings added the much needed touch of glamour to her Oscars 2026 red-carpet appearance in California on 15 March. She was spotted at Hollywood’s biggest night with her husband Anand Piramal.

Earlier in the day, Isha Ambani visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old, who has keen interest in cinema, arts and cultural storytelling, met the museum’s director and president, Amy Homma.

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Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2026 Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra arrived at the star-studded red carpet hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee made a striking appearance at the Academy Awards 2026 red carpet in a stunning strapless white gown from Dior. A dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt accentuated her silhouette. She paired the fitted bodice with a dazzling diamond necklace, minimal makeup and pointed black heels.

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Her husband Nick Jonas perfectly complemented her look in a classic black velvet tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra was one among the star-studded lineup of presenters who came up on stage with the envelopes to present the 98th annual Academy Awards. The list of presenters shared by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences included several renowned actors such as Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Kimmel, Nicole Kidman, Chris Evans and Anne Hathaway.

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Other presenters at Hollywood’s biggest night were Rose Byrne, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, Sigourney Weaver, Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.

Oscars 2026 winners list ‘The Girl Who Cried Pearls’ bagged ‘Best animated short’ award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles hosting the Academy Awards. ‘All the Empty Rooms’ triumphed in the ‘Best documentary short’ category. ‘The Singers’ and ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’ secured ‘Best live action short’ title. Cassandra Kulukundis' One Battle After Another won the award for ‘Best casting.’ Autumn Durald Arkapaw won ‘Best cinematography’ award for Sinners. Full winners list here.

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