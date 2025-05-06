Isha Ambani piqued interest with her necklace, netizens claim it's one from Ocean's 8; she says, ‘it belongs to…’

Reliance Foundation's Isha Ambani was bedazzling at the Met Gala 2025 in designer Anamika Khanna's creation. However, it was her chunky diamond necklace that piqued the Internet's interest.

Netizens suspected that Isha, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, was wearing the Jeanne Toussaint necklace, a $150 million ( ₹1,267 crore) Cartier piece featured in the 2018 film Ocean's 8.

Donned by Anne Hathaway’s character for a heist in the movie, the necklace once belonged to the Maharaja of Nawanagar.

“Is Isha Ambani seriously wearing the Ocean's 8 necklace?” a social media user asked.

Another added: “Isha is wearing the actual necklace that was featured in Ocean's 8 movie. Yes, this Cartier diamond necklace was once worn by the Maharaja of Nawanagar, and it featured in Ocean’s 8 movie.”

Trivia: The necklace, originally designed for a man, was resized by 15-20% for Hathaway’s role

What did Isha Ambani have to say about it? While the social media users were scrambling around to figure out if it really was the Ocean's 8 necklace, Isha Ambani gave a quick walk-through of the many jewels she wore for the extravagant fundraiser.

Isha, when asked about her jewellery pieces, touched the necklace with brick-sized diamonds and said, “This is my mom's” without elaborating any further.

She said that almost every jewellery piece she was wearing for the night, except for the Tiffany rings, belonged to her mother, Nita Ambani.

“Mostly, all my mom's jewellery,” she said.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2025 look Isha Ambani was dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and an intricate white cape by designer Anamika Khanna.

Anamika drew inspiration from Black dandy style to suit the Met Gala 2025 theme “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and gave it a more appealing touch with semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared the creative challenges she had faced to find the perfect fit for Isha and the many breakthroughs that led to her final Met Gala 2025 look.