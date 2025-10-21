Isha Ambani’s Pink Ball ensemble: Over 3,670 hours of first-of-its-kind pink zardozi embroidery | See pics

Isha Ambani captures “soul of India” in her regal pink zardosi ensemble as she co-chaired the British Museum Pink Ball with her mother and Reliance Foundation Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani on Monday.

Designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Isha Ambani's Pink Ball outfit took over 3,670 hours and 35 artisans to bring to life the “reflection of heritage, artistry, and quiet grandeur” at the global stage.

The zardozi embroidery in shades of pink for Isha's outfit was a first-of-its-kind reinterpretation of the traditional gold work.

A peak into Isha Ambani's Pink Ball ensemble: Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared an elborate account of Isha Ambani's intricately hand-embroidered Pink Ball ensemble.

In an Instagram post, Anaita shared that Isha's blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt were intricately hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi with pearls, sequins, and crystals, in a fresh, luminous palette. “Over 35 artisans spent 3,670 hours bringing the couture vision to life,” she noted.

To honour the pink ball theme, the stylist said, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is otherwise in gold. “The result is an unexpected reinterpretation, an ode to craft and tradition, yet rendered in a way that felt modern, confident, and effortlessly cool.”

She shared that Isha's styling team took “powerful and poetic” inspiration of the striking silhouette for Isha's dress from the archives of Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Lacroix. While the zardozi embroidery was inspired from the tapestries and frescoes of Indian palaces, telling a story of time and devotion.

“Through @abujanisandeepkhosla archives, we rediscovered motifs that felt eternal and reimagined it for this silhouette. The exquisite embroidery gracefully spills onto her shoes, a detail that is both delightful and harmonious,” she said.

Isha Ambani's jewellery Isha's regal emerald jewellry came from her mother Nita Ambani's personal collection.

Isha Ambani at the inaugural edition of the Pink Ball

“The moment we saw the jewelry, from her mum’s personal collection, we knew it was the perfect match! I’ve always loved the conversation between pink and green — romantic, regal, timeless,” Anaita said.