Isha Rikhi fuels separation rumours with another IG post, hints at living in fear of Badshah's ‘influence, power’

Days after Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi confirmed her marriage to Bollywood singer Badshah in June, referring to him as her patidev, fans are already sensing some trouble in paradise.

Over the last week, Isha has shared two emotional Instagram posts hinting at separation.

While the initial post talked about storms having a lesson, the latest post about fighting battles that leave invisible scars and living in fear of her husband's power and influence has fueled the speculations.

Also Read | Who is Isha Rikhi? Meet the actor who married Badshah in private ceremony

‘Remained silent because’ In an Instagram post on Monday, Isha wrote: “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”

“Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay,” it further read.

This post comes days after she shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah. The post had a cryptic note, saying, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.”

The post first sparked the speculation of their separation.

Also Read | Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding pics spark buzz

Several celebrities, including Jasmin Bhasin and Suyyash Rai, came out in support of Isha in her comment section.

Punjabi actor Shruti Sodhi wrote, “You are a strong woman and everyone is with you.” Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul commented, “You are strong.”

Content creator Kavita commented, “No one should go through this, but you are stronger than you think.” Actor Sahil Anand wrote, “Isha, we are always with you.”

Badshah-Isha Rikhi's marriage Rumours of Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding first gained traction on March 24, when Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos and videos on social media. The visuals appeared to capture an intimate wedding ceremony attended exclusively by close family members and friends.

Adding fuel to the fire, Badshah recently took to his own social media to share a highly cryptic post. The rapper uploaded a carousel of photos featuring a mystery woman whose face was intentionally concealed in every shot. Deepening the mystery, Badshah captioned the post: “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”

Badshah officially separated from his first wife, Jasmine Masih, in 2020. The former couple shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, and continues to actively co-parent her.

During an Instagram session in June, a fan asked Isha why she and Badshah did not follow each other on social media despite being married.