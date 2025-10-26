Ishitta Arun breaks silence after her and Ila Arun's smiling video at Piyush Pandey's funeral goes viral: ‘Next time…’

Ishitta Arun and Ila Arun faced backlash for smiling video from Piyush Pandey's funeral. Pandey's last rites were held on Saturday.

Actor and content creator Ishitta Arun issued a clarification on social media after a video of her and her mother, Ila Arun, from Piyush Pandey's funeral went viral. The video had the mother-daughter duo smiling at the funeral. Pandey was the brother of Ila Arun.

Ishitta Arun reacts to viral video from Piyush Pandey's funeral

In a video, Ishitta Arun and Ila Arun were seen talking and smiling in white outfits. They were with other attendees.

Ishitta Arun and Ila Arun received heavy criticism after the video was shared online. Many criticised them for their behaviour at the sombre occasion.

Reacting to the backlash, Ishitta Arun revealed why she and her mother were smiling. She took to her Instagram Stories and hit back at those criticising them. She said that they decided to celebrate Panday's cheerful spirit by smiling instead of mourning.

She added that their decision can't be called disrespectful.

She wrote, "Grief isn't a single script. And when you're saying goodbye to a man who laughed louder than anyone else, remembering him through laughter isn't disrespect. It's continuity. It's muscle memory. It's knowing who he really was.”

Reacting to trolls, she added, "What you saw was us laughing at his line- a line only he could deliver. If you had known him, even in passing, you wouldn’t have needed this explained."

“We don't stage grief. We don't mute memory to make strangers comfortable. We remember him honestly- as laughter, courage, and life itself. Next time—know the story before you comment on the moment,” her next post also read.

Piyush Pandey's death

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shree awardee and the creative visionary behind the Indian advertising industry, passed away on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications. He was 70.

The last rites of Pandey were carried out on Saturday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. It was attended by several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who paid their last respects to the ad guru.

Ila Aruna on Piyush Pandey

On social media, Ila Arun wrote, “With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother.”

Several notable personalities remembered Panday on social media after the news of his death. Shah Rukh Khan was among the many Bollywood celebs who extended condolences. He wrote, "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots."

