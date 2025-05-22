'It is a movie about goodness & innocence': Former VP M Venkaiah Naidu lauds Anupam Kher directorial Tanvi The Great

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu was all praise for Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' after attending the premiere of the film in London on Thursday.

Taking to his X handle, former VP congratulated the actor Kher for presenting a "compelling" and "enjoyable" story through his film 'Tanvi The Great'.

"Attended the premiere of Tanvi the Great in London this evening. My heartfelt congratulations to the director of the film, legendary actor Anupam Kher, for presenting a compelling & thoroughly enjoyable film. It is a movie about goodness & innocence, which, as its director Anupam Kher aptly put it, "we seem to have lost," wrote former VP M Venkaiah Naidu.

Former VP Naidu also lauded the performance of debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the role of Tanvi in the movie.

"It is this lost innocence which Tanvi, the protagonist, brilliantly essayed by Shubhangi Dutt, symbolises & strives to regain in this pathbreaking movie. Mentored by the iconic actor & director, Anupam Kher, Dutt also portrays Tanvi as a strong character of immense strength & resilience," wrote Naidu.

He described 'Tanvi The Great' as a "powerful" movie which invokes the viewer in the sense of "patriotism" and "nationalistic fervour".

"The film has powerful entertaining & musical elements. Another powerful feeling the movie evokes in the viewer is the sense of patriotism and nationalistic fervour," wrote former VP Naidu.

'Tanvi the Great' follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream -- to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag.

Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, the film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms.

Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

'Tanvi The Great' features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.