'It is always a delight being here...': Richard Gere joins celebrations in Dharamshala as Dalai Lamas 90th birthday festivities begin

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Hollywood actor Richard Gere on Tuesday joined in celebrations in Dharamshala and the surrounding regions of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 90th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama

While the Dalai Lama's birthday falls on July 6 as per the Gregorian calendar, festivities began on June 30 in accordance with the Tibetan calendar. The event has been attracting spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers who have been arriving from different parts of the world.

Gere, is among the prominent people who have congregated in Dharamshala for the occasion that is attracting global spiritual leaders, dignitiaries and well wishers.

Speaking to ANI during the event at Nechung Monastery, Gere remarked, "We're here in Dharamshala to celebrate His Holiness's 90th birthday, his good health, his strength and compassion. Nechung is one of my oldest friends... this monastery is very important to me and my son.

"He's been to my home in the US. He's also very close to my son, and it's always a delight being here. I've seen the pleasure of being here many times, so I feel like I have a connection with Nechung now. It's always a delight being here," Gere said.

In a significant ritual held at the Nechung Monastery, the Nechung Oracle, regarded as one of the protector deities of the Tibetan community, entered into a trance state to bless the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and its leaders. CTA President Penpa Tsering, ministers, parliamentarians, and many Tibetan devotees were present for the event.

Tsering explained the relevance of the ceremony, "This is the invocation of the Nechung Oracle. Nechung, along with Palden Lhamo, is an official protective deity of the Tibetan administration. We seek guidance from the oracle during periods of difficulty and uncertainty."

On June 30 celebration at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama made a brief public appearance and reaffirmed his dedication to peace, compassion, and service to the Tibetan people and the broader global community.

The celebrations has drawn numerous interfaith leaders, underlining the Dalai Lama's influence beyond Buddhism.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram said, "Dalai Lama ji is a blessing to the world. His message is clear: peace over conflict. We are here to celebrate his 90 years of love and healing."

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati emphasised the Dalai Lama's example of compassion in the face of adversity. "He has taught us that even amidst hurt, one can still choose love, forgiveness, and truth."

Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni echoed the message of non-violence and dialogue, "Religion is meant to connect, not divide. On this occasion, we reiterate that war solves nothing, dialogue and understanding are the paths forward."

From July 2 to 4, Dharamshala will host a three-day international Buddhist conference, bringing together senior monks and scholars from various global traditions.

The event will culminate in a major address by the Dalai Lama, during which he is expected to speak on the future of the Tibetan reincarnation tradition, a topic of considerable interest within the global Tibetan and Buddhist communities.