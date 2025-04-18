’It is fabulous’: Kesari Chapter 2 gets positive reviews, audience praise Akshay Kumar, R Madhavans performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): As Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh', hit the theatres today, fans have expressed their admiration for the strong storyline and performance of the actors.

Audiences in Mumbai leaving the theatres hailed Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan for their great performance.

One of them said, "It's a great film and left me emotional many times. Mai to genuinly dil se roya hu..Akshay paaji (Akshay Kumar) ki bahut achi film hai"

It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and R. Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The film promises to shed light on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering a fresh perspective on the tragedy that shaped India's struggle for independence.

Another fan praised the film for its gripping storyline, "Apart from outstanding performances, the presentation of the story is also amazing. It is fabulous. Akshay sir ki acting bahut class hai..matlab kaafi der baad unki ek movie jisne goosebumps khade kar diye..(Akshay sir's acting is very classy...meaning after a long time a movie of his which gave you goosebumps)"

Some of them found the first half more entertaining, "Interval se pehle to bahut acha hai..starting is very good, towards the end thoda drag hua hai, but overall the movie is great."

The viewers also found it a "well-researched" film, C Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar) stood up against the crown. Every scene is relevant to the plot of the film. It is very well-written. The film is well-shot and all the actors are just great," said one of the moviegoers.

The viewers in Amritsar also appreciated the film and shared that it gives a strong message.

Kuldeep, who watched the film, shared, "It's a historical film. Akshay Kumar's performance is outstanding, and more such movies should be made."

Gurpreet Singh urged everyone to "watch the film".

The Bollywood fraternity has also showered praise on the entire team of 'Kesari 2'. Vicky Kaushal is one of them.

After watching the film at a special screening in Mumbai, Vicky took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team of 'Kesari'.

"An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity, and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi. Kudos to @karanjohar, @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari, @apoorva1972 @adarpoonawalla for bringing this important chapter from our history to celluloid.@akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @amitsial Absolute class. Absolute magic! DON'T MISS," he wrote.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta called Kesari Chapter 2 a fabulous film and wrote, "The kind that induces gooseflesh on various occasions and leaves you in awe of one man's stand against an empire! And who better to portray the man than @akshaykumar sir himself! What a roaring, yet subdued performance! Brilliantly supported by the amazing @actormaddy and a brilliant @ananyapanday!!"

He added, "Thank you @karanjohar for always enabling such mind-boggling stories and fascinating talents! That's exactly what @karanstyagi is! Welcome to the movies, brother! You have made a grand entry--and deservedly so. Your passion and tenacity shine through in every frame! Hats off. Huge congratulations and a tip of the hat to the entire cast and crew of the film!! Special mention to the music and score! The always dependable @azeemdayani overlooking an audio masterpiece!"

Ahead the release of the film, Akshay Kumar urged his fans to not miss the initial 10 minutes of the film. He requested the audience to arrive early in theatres.

At a special screening of the film in Mumbai, the actor emphasised the importance of the opening moments of his film Kesari Chapter 2 and asked his fan to not miss "first 10 minutes of Kesari 2" which is cenetred around the tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh.

While talking to the paparazzi at the screening, Akshay requested the audience to not miss the beginning of the film.

"To all the people who will be coming to watch the film, I request that you not miss the beginning of it. The first 10 minutes of this film is the most important thing. I am sure that it will reach everyone through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that they should not be late. They should come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film start from there," said Akshay Kumar at the screening.

The special screening of the film was attended by numerous stars of Bollywood in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar were some of the stars who attended the Kesari 2 special screening in Mumbai.