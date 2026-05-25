'It is great honour': Padma Shri awardees Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, Sunita Godbole, Tripti Mukherjee express gratitude ahead of Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Padma Awards ceremony scheduled to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Monday, several Padma Shri awardees expressed gratitude and pride and disbelief at being recognised with one of the country's highest civilian honours.

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On being conferred with the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of arts, Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya told ANI, "I am very happy to receive the Padma Shri award. The Government of India has appreciated the hard work I have done over so many years. I have no words to express my gratitude. I began working at the age of 25 and, even today, at 94, I continue to work."

Kantha embroidery artist Tripti Mukherjee also expressed much delight and added, "... I am delighted to have been honoured with the Padma Shri. This award has brought joy not only to me but also to those around me."

Ethnomusicologist Dr Lars-Christian Koch, who is also set to receive the honourary Padma Shri in the field of arts, said, "It is a great honour to receive this award. I have deep love for India. I lived in India for a long time, and I never expected such recognition, so it came as a wonderful surprise. My connection with India began through learning Indian music and engaging in social work in Germany to promote Indian culture. My teacher from West Bengal, introduced me to Indian culture, particularly Bengali traditions, and this profoundly changed my life and personality."

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On the other hand, Dr Sunita Godbole, who will be conferred with Padma Shri 2026 in the field of medicine, spoke to ANI and described it as "deeply satisfied."

"The award has been given in the field of medicine. Other than health work I have also been involved in women's organisations. I am not just a doctor but a social worker. The work we have done will now be recognised more widely. Dantewada, once infamous for Naxalism, will now be known for healthcare, education, employment, environmental protection, forest development, and forest-based livelihoods. This is deeply satisfying," she said.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

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The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

Padma Awards 2026 is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious civilian honours upon the recipients. (ANI)