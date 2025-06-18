'It makes me cry': Singer Chappell Roan admits being affected after receiving backlash for her comments

Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Singer Chappell Roan admitted to feeling hurt by the continuous backlash for her controversial comments and behaviour, which were considered offensive by some amid critical acclaim for her music, reported Variety.

In an interview with SZA, the singer confessed that she is more hurt by comments that are directly pointed at her than at her art.

As per Variety, when the singer was asked if she "cared about the backlash" to her being a public figure, Chappel admitted that the constant criticism touched a nerve when it crossed a certain threshold.

"I didn't, until people started hating me for me and not for my art. When it's not about my art anymore, it's like, 'They hate me because I'm Kayleigh (Chappell's birth name), not because they hate the songs that I make.' That's when it changed," said Chappell Roan in a candid chat with SZA as quoted by Variety.

She continued, "When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you. I didn't realise I'd care so much. When it comes to my art, I'm like, 'You can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it with all your guts.' But when it comes to me and my personality, it's like, Damn. Am I the most insufferable person of our generation?" as quoted by Variety.

Roan elaborated a bit further, stating that it hurt her when criticisms were lobbed her way.

"It makes me cry. I don't know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me."

Since skyrocketing to fame last year, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer has made headlines for speaking out on a number of topics, including inappropriate fan behaviour, LGBTQ rights (Roan is openly gay) and calling out record labels, reported The Hollywood Reporter.