'It means everything to me': Serena Williams on sister Venus marriage to Andrea Preti

Washington DC [US], December 24 (ANI): Tennis icon Serena Williams expressed heartfelt joy as she celebrated her sister and "built-in best friend" Venus Williams' marriage to actor Andrea Preti during a five-day wedding celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

"My sister's keeper. Venus, where do I even begin?" Serena wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of herself and the bride from the nuptials, according to E! News.

Serena described Venus as her protector, teacher, and lifelong companion. She wrote, "From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you've always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy... Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant it means everything to me." Serena also toasted "to love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day," affirming her pride in standing by her sister.

The celebrations included a lavish yacht party hosted by Serena for Venus and Andrea, 37. Venus told Vogue on December 23, "Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends... singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other," according to E! News.

The wedding festivities featured multiple events, including a boudoir-inspired bridal shower with a Beyonce-themed lip sync battle, a daytime pool party, an intimate family dinner, and a sports day leading up to the courthouse ceremony. Venus, who married Andrea privately in Italy on September 18, described the celebrations as "beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting... it was just a dream."

