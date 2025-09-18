'It never really been done in a movie before': Matt Reeves on new antagonist role in his upcoming directorial Batman Part II

Washington, DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Director Matt Reeves opened up about the plot details of the upcoming film 'The Batman Part II', which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. He hinted at the unexplored antagonist character in 'The Batman Part II', reported Variety.

In a red carpet interview with Josh Horowitz, as quoted by Variety, Reeves said that the highly anticipated sequel will focus more on the character of Bruce Wayne since "the first is so focused on Batman."

According to the outlet, Reeves pointed out that in previous films, the origin story is often the centre point of Wayne's background, but with "The Batman Part II," fans will see the man behind the mask in new ways.

"[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn't quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character's sort of arch," Reeves said as quoted by Variety.

"But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on," added Reeves.

The director also explained that the sequel's new angle was a crucial consideration when selecting the villain. He teased that the antagonist for 'The Batman Part II' has "never really been done in a movie before," reported Variety.

Reeves and the entire DC camp have kept details about 'The Batman Part II' highly secretive. The writer-director recently told Variety that he keeps the script in a 'secret pouch' to protect the film from leaks.

"We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code," he said. "[Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security," added Reeves as quoted by Variety.

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that 'The Batman Part II' will begin filming in spring 2026. The film is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2027, reported Variety.

According to the publication, the update was shared in the company's recent letter to shareholders, where it also praised the success of Superman, directed by James Gunn.

The new Superman movie has earned nearly 550 million USD at the global box office so far. In the letter, Warner Bros. called the DC Universe "one of the most valuable assets in entertainment" and shared updates about other upcoming DC projects.

These include 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface' in 2026, and a new 'Wonder Woman' film. The letter also confirmed that The Batman Part II is part of this big vision.