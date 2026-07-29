'It still catches us off guard': Alia Bhatt voices concerns for flood-affected Assam, appeals for immediate relief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): As Assam continues to be battered by extreme flood conditions, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has expressed her concerns over the devastation.

Highlighting the scale of the tragedy, Alia wrote, "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love."

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Alia stressed how the floods continue to recur every year, further urging the need of immediate assistance and sustained support for recovery.

"It happens every year, and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery," she added.

The actor also said that she would share ways for people to contribute to Assam.

The floods have impacted a population of 3,32,639 across 622 villages in 21 revenue circles of Assam. The death toll in the devastating floods has climbed to 75, with seven more fatalities reported from Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

Following the surge in fatalities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major relief package for the affected population.

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In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "We will leave no stone unturned to support our people and help them rebuild their lives.

"Under the new relief measures, the state government has waived the post-mortem requirement for the disbursement of ₹4 lakh ex-gratia in flood-related deaths." In a significant move, the Chief Minister announced an additional ₹5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the families of the deceased, bringing the total assistance to ₹9 lakh. Families of persons missing for over 30 days will also be eligible for ₹4 lakh ex-gratia."

According to the DRIMS report, the agricultural sector has taken a massive hit with 45,341.98 hectares of crop area currently submerged. The Dhansiri River at Numaligarh is reported to be flowing above the danger level. (ANI)

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