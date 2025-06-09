'It was a beautiful moment': Kristin Chenoweth shares update on joining Wicked: For Good

Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth shared updates on her being seen in 'Wicked: For Good', after she and Idina Menzel, who starred as Glinda and Elphaba in the original Broadway production of Wicked--made cameos in the first film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as reported by E! News.

'Wicked: For Good' brings back Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. Jon M. Chu directed both films with screenplays by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who take on the iconic roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

"I think Idina and I had our moment, and it was a beautiful moment," she said on the 78th Tony Awards red carpet, according to E! News.

"I love it," she added, "It's coming home. I'm seeing all my friends, it's your people happy."

And while Kristin is turning down the chance to be in yet another popular film, she previously gave heaps of praise to the original movie and their Elphaba and Glinda successors.

"Oh my gosh, I just saw the movie and I'm dying," Kristin said in an Instagram post in November, shortly after the first Wicked film hit theaters. "I'm deceased, I'm actually dead, I'm not here, " as per the outlet.

"The story is so wonderful, and Cynthia and Ariana are amazing," she continued. "Jon Chu nailed it. I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please, everybody, go see Wicked, you'll be blessed."

Ariana also feels the same about Kristin.