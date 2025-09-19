'It was a challenge': Forrest Gump star Robin Wright on donning multiple hats for The Girlfriend

By Simran Sethi

Los Angeles [US], September 19 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright is a multi-tasker. She knows best how to effortlessly juggle different roles at the same time. And her latest project, 'The Girlfriend', showcases this quality of hers.

She not only starred in the Prime Video series but also directed it. Though it may have seemed effortless considering her experience, the creation of the project came with its fair share of challenges. However, she remained grateful for the unwavering support of her team on and off camera.

In a virtual interview with ANI, Robin opened up about her experience creating 'The Girlfriend'.

"It was a challenge, but it was a great experience. To have such an amazing team of actors and an incredible crew it was all just seamless. You know, when you cast individuals, you never know if they're gonna connect. Are they gonna understand the dynamics of their characters together and be able to portray them? Here, everything just flowed beautifully," Robin shared.

The 'Forrest Gump' star admitted feeling exhausted by the end of the day, but emphasised that it's her labour of love.

"I mean, it's like three different light switches, you know, and you're tired. You're tired at the end of it. But it's my love. I mean, I love being a part of all the operational departments..Also, if you don't have a good team behind you, you're not making a good show. So it's not just you. And I got an incredible team," Robin added.

The Girlfriend, which is touted to be a psychological drama series, is based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name. It also stars Olivia Cooke, Waleed Zuaiter, and Laurie Davidson, among others.

Waleed Zuaiter, who portrays the role of Robin's husband in the show, too, reflected on his experience working in 'The Girlfriend'. And as he expected, like others, he was also left in awe of Robin's versatility.

"It was my first time being directed by my scene partner. So, it was very new for me. And I just found myself being extremely impressed by Robin. We'd lock eyes during these intense moments, and then she'd call 'cut' and quickly rush over to the monitor. I'd never experienced anything like that before. And since she's playing my wife, the dynamic was even more fascinating. I think the way she directed me actually mirrored the relationship between our characters," Waleed recalled.

The series, which opened to great reviews on Prime Video, follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. (ANI)