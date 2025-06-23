'It was a film that went against the trend...': Neeraj Panday opens up on how A Wednesday shaped his journey

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The action-thriller 'A Wednesday,' released in 2008, continues to strike a chord with audiences, even more than a decade after its release. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie marked his debut as a filmmaker and went on to become a strong and meaningful film that won both awards and hearts.

Now, years later, Neeraj Pandey has opened up about how A Wednesday shaped his journey as a storyteller, discussing the impact it had on him and how it made him feel more "responsible" and "accountable" in his future projects.

While speaking to ANI, the filmmaker shared that A Wednesday was a project that went "against the trend"--whether it was the style, the casting, or the subject. However, the love and support from the audience gave him the confidence to trust his stories.

"It is very interesting that you are asking this question because it's been so many years, and there has not been a single press conference in my life where, you know, it doesn't go back to my first film. And the only way I can sum up how it shaped me is that, when you're making your debut film, you're doing it with actors you believe in. The film goes against the trend. The format goes against the trend. The actors and the casting go against the trend," said Pandey.

"But when you see that there is an audience waiting to watch that particular film--and not just watching, but loving it and encouraging you with lots of love and blessings--it just goes to show that you feel more responsible as a storyteller. You try to be more accountable with every film, every story you make. And that's the path that was charted with the release of A Wednesday," he added.

'A Wednesday' starred Anupam Kher as a police commissioner on the verge of retirement. The plot follows his tense encounter with a common man, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who holds the city hostage to get justice in his own way. The film received wide critical acclaim and was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Shital Bhatia, and Anjum Rizvi. It won several awards and is often praised for its tight script, strong performances, and relevant message. (ANI)