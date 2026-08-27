It was amazing: Ashish Gokhale shares work experience with Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Actor Ashish Gokhale shared his experience working with Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film 'Haiwaan'.

Talking with ANI, Ashish Gokhale described his casting in Haiwaan as a blissful opportunity as he expressed his love for Priyadrashan's filmography and work.

He said, "It's Priyadarshan Sir's film and so I couldn't refuse. I'm a big fan of his films. He has done more than 99 films. So I had to do a film with him and by grace of God, I got this film."

The doctor and actor will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the movie. He described Saif a "down to Earth" actor. He also shared a heartfelt anecdote from the sets of the film.

"Saif sir was very down to earth and it was an amazing experience. When I had my first day shoot in Kandivali, I went to the set. I got ready and went. There was Saif sir and was wearing a cap and I had some hair coming out of the cap. He came to me and said your hair is sticking out of your cap. Please ask your hairdresser to fix it. I was shocked. I didn't know such a big star was coming to me. We didn't know each other. We were seeing each other for the first time. I had seen him in films. I was seeing him live for the first time. He was seeing me for the first time. And I'm just an actor over there. I don't have a big name and will recognize me. He came to me and I was shocked. He was so down to earth. We used to talk a lot on set," said Ashish Gokhale.

He was also all praise for Akhsay Kumar describing the actor as "amazing." He said, "We shot 2-3 montages. We shot for 2-3 days with him. Akshay sir is amazing. He doesn't have any attitude. Akshay sir used to come. He used to put his hand on my shoulder. He was so down to earth."

The official trailer of 'Haiwaan', starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Tuesday, offering audiences their first extended look at the film's dark psychological conflict and the intense face-off between the two actors.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years. The trailer establishes an eerie, shadow-heavy world built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath and a visually impaired man.

With its neo-noir visual style, high psychological tension and atmospheric score, the footage sets up a suspense-driven theatrical thriller. The film is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.