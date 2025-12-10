'It was an unexpected surprise': Anand Mahindra on his meeting with Chiranjeevi at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared highlights of his visit to Hyderabad, where he addressed the Telangana Rising Global Summit and met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Mahindra said the visit also brought an "unexpected surprise" to be able to meet Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I was in Hyderabad yesterday to address the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Apart from the privilege of interacting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu, on the subject of the Vision 2047 plan for the state, it was an unexpected surprise to be able to finally meet Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu.. The man is a legend, but what makes him truly endearing are his humility and genuine curiosity. It was a powerful reminder that these two traits: curiosity to learn and humility to listen, are the bedrock of enduring success in any field, from film to business to policy"

Emphasising the role of skilled workers in the AI era, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said the future belongs to makers, not just managers.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, Anand Mahindra talked about his role as the Chairman of Board of Governors for the Young India Skills University (YISU). He said they are emphasizing that "blue collar is the new gold collar."

"We are living through a digital tsunami. Artificial Intelligence dominates global conversations, and it's often accompanied by fear. Fear of what AI and the future will bring. But I want to take a contrarian view as I believe that the more digital the world becomes, the more valuable the human touch will be," he said. "We are preparing a workforce that is not threatened by AI but which is going to be indispensable despite AI," he added.

Highlighting the sustained impact of human touch even in the age of AI, Anand Mahindra said, "As AI inevitably absorbs the repetitive and the routine, value shifts to what machines cannot replace which is the skill of the hand, the intuition of the craftsperson, the empathy of the caregiver and the problem-solving grit of the technician.

"Talking about the challenges that the fast-emerging economies are facing in the recent times, Anand Mahindra laid stress on skilled real-world talent."They have a surplus of managers, but they have a shortage of makers. Nations are built not only on the cloud but firmly on the ground," he said.

He hailed Telangana's forthcoming development blueprint as one of the "most ambitious and genuinely people-centric visions" he has encountered globally. He underscored that the vision was "co-created" with citizens and experts, rather than written in isolation.