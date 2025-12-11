'It was just a principle of mine': Idris Elba reveals why he didnt do Steven Spielbergs 'slave' film

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 11 (ANI): BAFTA winner Idris Elba recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where he spoke at length on projects that spotlight narratives.

In reference to the screening of his short film 'Dust to Dreams' at the Red Sea Film Festival, Elba said, "Anywhere that has an underserved voice, where the narrative is often fed to us rather than us providing the narrative, that's where I want to be," he said during a Q&A session, as quoted by Variety.

At the festival, Elba also opened up about his own career trajectory in the early days, stating that he didn't want to play "slaves."

Noting that he made a pact with his agent, the 'Thor' actor said, "We don't want to play slaves, and we don't want to play just gangsters."

He also revealed missing out on a role in Steven Spielberg's 'Amistad' - based on a revolt on a slave ship. "It was just a principle of mine. I did not want to do it," Idris Elba said.

The actor, who recently shifted focus with his directorial debut 'Yardie', acknowledged that he is now leaning toward a new chapter in his career.

"Eventually, I want to transfer to being a director fully," he said. "I've been acting for a long time. I love it still. But directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles," he said.

His new direction, 'Dust To Dreams,' has already made its way to the Red Sea Film Festival. The film features Seal, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and Constance Olatunde.

Elba also has another forthcoming feature, 'This Is How It Goes', which is based on Neil LaBute's play of the same name.