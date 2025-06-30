'It was the name of my company': Poonam Dhillon recalls introducing Vanity vans to Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Actor Poonam Dhillon, famed for films like 'Trishul', 'Kaala Pathar' and 'Dard' among others, is credited with introducing a game-changing concept to the Indian movie industry- the Vanity Vans.

The makeup van or artiste trailer is now considered a stape of film shoots with most Bollywood celebrities flaunting the lavish vehicles that provide a space for actors to relax, change their costumes and do so much more within its confines. However, once these luxury rooms were a rarity, compelling actors to sometimes travel back to their hotel rooms from their sets just for a costume change!

In an interview with ANI, the Poonam Dhillon opened up on she launched her own company, which provided spacious mobile dressing rooms for actors and how such vehicles that were outfitted with facilties like air conditioning, makeup room, and toilet, came to be named as 'Vanities'!

"Vanity was the name of my company," said the 'Teri Meherbaniyan' actor, adding, "You have to name your company something. So one of my friends who was a journalist... it was a van...they were makeup vans. So it was a pun on the word van and vanity because you're doing...even the dressing thing.."

Dhillon detailed how her friend suggested the name. "Meri ek bahut achi dost thi..She is no more, unfortunately. She was the editor of Stardust at that time. So when I was planning my whole thing, I said, I need to name my company, suggest some names...So Prochi (Badshah)suggested vanity, besides all the other names which we were working on, and I thought that was a very good name. And today it's become a generic name for what a make-up van is called...vanity aayi ki nahi..vanity idhar laga dena..I said that was my company name. You could say make-up van idhar laga dena. But today they are called vanities."

"I would say that on the set is also where you're getting to know each other or chit-chatting or comradeship happens. And if you become comfortable, then you share lunches even in makeup vans.."

On the work front, Dhillon is best known for her 1979 film 'Noorie'. She also worked in 'Red Rose', 'Dard' 'Romance' , 'Sohni Mahiwal', 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Samundar', 'Karma', 'Naam' and 'Maalamaal'. Poonam made a special appearance in 'Judaai'.