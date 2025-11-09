IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3: When and where to stream this Stephen King adaptation

IT: Welcome to Derry is one of the most popular shows of recent times. The prequel of the horror franchise based on Stephen King’s novels premiered in late October, and the first two episodes of the show have kept the audience hooked to the screens.

Since the announcement of the show, the fans have been anticipating the release of the new episode as the narrative takes them back to the town of Pennywise. Amid the buzz, makers will drop the third episode of the psychological thriller tonight (November 9).

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 streaming details The third episode of It: Welcome to Derry will hit the digital screens tonight, pushing the storyline forward. It will be dropped at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max, while Indian viewers can stream the episode on JioHotstar on Monday at 6:31 AM.

According to a report by Deadline, the first season of the show is expected to have eight episodes, airing each Sunday (US time). The season finale of the series will air on December 14.

In many countries, the new episode will also be available to stream on November 10 at different time schedules.

BRT: 1:00 am

BST: 4:00 am

CEST: 5:00 am

IST: 9:30 am

JST: 1:00 pm

AET: 3:00 pm

NZDT: 5:00 pm

IT: Welcome to Derry episode release schedule Episode 3: November 9

Episode 4: November 16

Episode 5: November 23

Episode 6: November 30

Episode 7: December 7

Episode 8: December 14

What is IT: Welcome to Derry about? As for the show, IT: Welcome to Derry is about a couple, Leroy and Charlotte Hanlon, who head to the town of Derry after the former’s stint at a military base. The official plotline of the series reads, “Set in the world of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s 'IT' novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films 'IT' and ‘IT Chapter Two.’”

The show is created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, while Muschietti also happens to have stepped in as the director of a few episodes. IT: Welcome to Derry is available to stream on HBO.

FAQs Q1. Is IT: Welcome to Derry a prequel show? Yes. IT: Welcome to Derry is a prequel to Andy Muschietti’s IT franchise.

Q2. Who are the creators of IT: Welcome to Derry? IT: Welcome to Derry is created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.