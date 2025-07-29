'It will send great message': ISKCON books cinema hall to screen Mahavatar Narsimha for devotees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Ashwin Kumar's latest mythological animated release, 'Mahavatar Narsimha', has emerged as a sleeper hit, impressing audiences across the country.

Made under the banner of Hombale Films, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' focuses on Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Amid the rousing response and a decent box office performance, the film has also received praise from ISKCON.

ISKCON Siliguri has booked an entire movie theatre to screen the film for devotees.

"We have booked the whole movie theatre here for the devotees. Tomorrow as well, our devotees will come to watch this movie. A lot of devotees have come here to attend the screening. It will send a great message to the people...This movie promotes Indian culture and helps people to understand our philosophy easily," ISKCON Silliguri spokesperson Nam Krishna Das told ANI.

Earlier, the organisation took to their official social media handle and stated that 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is a "testimony of the hard work of many ISKCON members," who they explained have strived to make the younger generation connect with spiritual content and learn the culture.

"Audiences across the country have praised the storyline, the VFX and the overall presentation. Watch it with your family and friends and feel the presence of Lord Narasimha!" the post further added.

Written and directed by Ashwin Kumar, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has connected with viewers from all age groups, with positive responses pouring across social media platforms.

The makers have also shared updates on the film's performance, revealing that it became the #1 movie at the Indian box office on Monday, July 28.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the animation film's Hindi version has collected ₹14.70 crore within three days of release, thus bringing another addition to Hombale Films' hit slate.