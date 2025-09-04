Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away. He was 91. On Thursday, Armani's company confirmed the news of his death.

Giorgio Armani dies at 91 "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the fashion house shared in its official statement.

For the unversed, Giorgio Armani had been unwell for a while. In June, his health forced him to step away from his group’s shows at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. This was the first time in his career that he had missed one of his brand's fashion events.

Earlier this year, Armani made an appearance at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France. It is seemingly his last appearance on stage.

Giorgio Armani and his immortal legacy Known as Re Giorgio, aka King Giorgio, Giorgio Armani was one of the most iconic names in the global fashion scene. He was celebrated for redefining modern elegance with his minimalist yet sophisticated designs.

Born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934, Armani began his career in window dressing before rising to fame as a designer in the 1970s and thereafter leading the fashion game.

His eponymous label, founded in 1975, revolutionised menswear with clean cuts and soft tailoring. It eventually expanded into women’s fashion, accessories, fragrances, and luxury lifestyle ventures. Also regarded as the 'King of Fashion,' Armani’s legacy will continue to live for its timeless luxury that influenced generations of designers and fashion enthusiasts.

Not just the runways, his fame spans across Hollywood red carpets, Bollywood, world leaders, and global style.

Giorgio Armani's funeral Meanwhile, his funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, as per a report by Reuters. The company also shared that it will be followed by a private funeral at an undisclosed date and place.