'Itne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta': Diljit jokes about costly London coffee

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has once again captured the internet’s attention—this time with his amusing take on sipping what is said to be London’s most expensive coffee. Priced at a staggering £265 (over ₹30,000), the experience was documented by the entertainer himself in a video shared on Instagram, captioned “Most Expensive Coffee of London.”

In the clip, Diljit is seen arriving at a swanky café, dressed in his signature style—sporting a chic black and white jacket, dark sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat. The video begins with him stepping out of his car, announcing, *“Today, I am here for the most expensive coffee of London. I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey.”

As the video progresses, viewers are treated to glimpses of the meticulous brewing process, featuring a golden pour-over setup. Commenting on the elaborate presentation, Diljit jokes, “They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money. I am going to drink something pure now. I am not going to have food today, this is the only thing I'll have. Each sip is worth ₹7,000.”

His humorous commentary continues as he tastes the coffee, remarking in Punjabi, “Alag feel karoon, yeh toh pheeki hai coffee (Should I feel different... this is bland).” He then cheekily adds, “Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao, it is London's most expensive coffee (Get some snacks with it too).”

In perhaps the most relatable comment for his fans, Diljit quips, “Itne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta (I would have attended a wedding in India for this price).”

On the Work Front Diljit recently made headlines for his historic debut at this year’s MET Gala, where he impressed global fashion watchers with a Maharaja-inspired ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung.