'It's despicable': Fans left disappointed as Miley Cyrus ignores them during London album signing

What was meant to be a memorable moment for fans turned into a wave of disappointment, as Miley Cyrus appeared distant and disengaged during a vinyl signing event at Rough Trade in London.

The singer was promoting ‘Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved’, a track from her latest album ‘Something Beautiful’, and was joined by British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who also features on the song.

But instead of the warmth and excitement fans anticipated, many left the event feeling ignored — with videos and photos circulating online showing Cyrus speaking exclusively to Campbell, barely acknowledging the fans waiting in line.

“She’s not even acknowledging the fans even though it’s clearly a sign and photo op,” one fan commented on social media. “Not looking at the camera when the photographer is counting down and not even looking at the fans. Just tossing the vinyls to the side.”

Another wrote, “I’d be so disappointed if I waited in line for someone I was excited for just to be straight up dismissed and ignored. I understand celebs can’t be considerate of every fan that comes their way, but at a signing? Consider how you’re making someone feel when you do something like that. That goes for everyone, not just celebs."

While fans have long celebrated Cyrus for her boldness and musical talent, her behaviour at the signing has sparked sharp criticism, with some calling it “despicable” and even a “visual for classism”.

A person wrote, “Im at the point where I got the ick, between her behavior, her comments. She was born on third base. Dolly Parton is her godmother. And she behaves like this. It's despicable.”

A lifelong fan shared a deeply personal reaction. “I'm a huge Miley fan, like huge, when I was 7 I started selling stickers in school to save money just in case she would ever go to Venezuela, my country (she did) but if this would've happen to me I would've cried my eyes out because the little girl in me would be disappointed,” she wrote.

The sentiment was echoed across social media, with many pointing out that fans had not only purchased her album but may have also paid for the meet-and-greet experience — only to be met with apparent indifference.

With visibly disheartened faces captured in videos from the event, the backlash serves as a reminder that fan interactions are more than just promotional duties — they’re emotional investments.