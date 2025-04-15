’Its going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling’: Anthony Mackie on Avengers: Doomsday

Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): Actor Anthony Mackie, who now plays the role of Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, believes that the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring the old vibe of the Marvel movies for the fans, reported Variety.

A recent interview with IGN, as quoted by Variety, teased that the Russo Brothers' upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday' feels like a blockbuster return of the Marvel franchise. He also shared a major update on the shooting of the movie.

"We're supposed to go out this week, and we'll be out there doing it," Mackie said. "Everybody's excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it's going to be great." said Mackie as quoted by Variety.

He continued, "I'm really excited for what this project is going to be. It's going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

Avengers: Doomsday features an all-star roster of past Marvel heroes.

The confirmed cast members of te film as per Variety include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, aka the new Falcon, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Former Marvel frontman, Robert Downey Jr., will also return for "Doomsday." Instead of playing Tony Stark, he will play the film's villain, Victor Von Doom.

According to Variety, there are also several actors from the "X-Men" series of films starring in "Doomsday."

Joining the film from Marvel's mutant universe are Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, James Marsden as Cyclops and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. Channing Tatum will also star as Gambit, who made his debut as the character in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Before Marvel debuts "Doomsday," the studio will release two tentpoles in 2025: "Thunderbolts*," which debuts May 2, and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which releases July 25, reported Variety. (ANI)