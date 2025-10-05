'Its gonna break me a little...': Arjun Kapoor extends emotional, heartfelt greetings to sister Anshula Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor got emotional, basking in the new journey of his sister Anshula Kapoor after her Gor Dhana ceremony with fiance Rohan Thakkar.

The ceremony was held in a private manner on October 2 in the presence of close friends and family members. While several pictures have surfaced from the pre-wedding festivities, Arjun Kapoor dedicated a separate and special post to his sister.

"I guess it's time I start accepting that you'll be leaving me and going your own way soon... It's gonna break me a little, but I also know you're going to be with someone who can make you smile...even if not quite as much as me...but he'll still do a great job!" the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

Noting that he misses his mother even more after Anshula's engagement, Arjun stated that she has been watching over her, helping her, and guiding her throughout.

"From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up. All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, @rohanthakkar1511 ... you're in for a ride!" he concluded, offering a warm welcome to his brother-in-law.

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor shared a heartwarming video with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, showing the father-daughter duo enjoying an adorable dance.

"My first dance with dad @boney.kapoor. To be twirled by him made me feel like a little girl again.. undoubtedly, one of my most favorite memories from the night. Love you dad," she wrote.

She also shared lovely photos from the ceremony with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor.

The event also saw the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, among others.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She made her relationship with Rohan, a screenwriter, public in 2023. Since then, she has often posted moments from their life together.