'Its recall value is interesting': Anupam Kher on re-release of his directorial Tanvi The Great

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Actor-director Anupam Kher's directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great' is set to return to theatres on September 26. Starring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, the film explores themes of courage, autism, and the Indian armed forces.

In the lead-up to the film's second theatrical run, Shubhangi Dutt spoke to ANI about the emotional significance of receiving a second chance, describing it as a nostalgic and fulfilling experience.

"The second chance we got is beautiful, within two months. So, it feels really good and like we are reliving those days when we shot and when we were promoting. It's an exciting feeling. Firsts are always special, our first is getting a second chance," Dutt said.

The actress also shared the compliments from the legendary actor Robert De Niro after he watched her performance. When asked about the people's reaction to her performance, the actress said, "I really liked everyone's compliments. A little biased, but I think when Robert De Niro called my performance terrific.I think that one word, whenever I hear the word terrific, I remember that compliment, and then there's a smile on my face. So, I think that's the best compliment."

While talking to ANI, Anupam Kher shared the significance of second chances in his life, which led him to release his directorial 'Tanvi The Great' for the second time in theatres.

"I just thought that in theatres again, that's why I'm not using the word re-releasing. In theatres again. In my entire life, when these things happened for the second time, it has improved. It is very important for me to try," said Anupam Kher.

While sharing his experience of receiving second chances in life, the actor shared an anecdote from his debut film 'Saraansh' when he was replaced from the movie.

"In Saraansh, when I was removed from the film 10 days before and Sanjeev Kumar was taken, I fought and got that second chance. But, in the last 40 years, I have not only achieved success, but I have also seen many ups and downs. After the release of this film, when it didn't do well at the box office, we did a lot of screenings for it. For schools, more than 10,000 schools. We showed it to the people of D.A.B. Higher Secondary School, public schools. We screened it in Dubai," said Anupam Kher.

He further said, "We screened it in different cities of the country. So, the love it has received is amazing. So, I thought, why not try to give it a second chance? Obviously, this film will be released on OTT in a few months. Its recall value is interesting because it was released 2 months ago. So, what's the harm in trying?"

Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film received international recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.