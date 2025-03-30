’Its the bane...’ : Ishaan Khatter shares what he cant steal from Shahid Kapoors wardrobe

By Ila Sankrityayan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor Ishaan Khatter shares a special bond with his elder brother Shahid Kapoor and he is an admirer of his style statement.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared how he loves his fashion statement and would love to steal certain things from his brother's wardrobe.

He said, "Time and again I have stolen things from his wardrobe, but the one thing I would like to steal, which I can't are his shoes, because we don't have the same shoe size. My feet are bigger than his, so it's the bane of my existence. But, such is life."

Ishaan, who received love from the audience for his performance in 'The Perfect Couple', recalled working with Nicole Kidman.

He said, "I was actually quite taken aback with how very sincere and present and devoted she is to her craft, even after all these years of working. That's the dream, and that's what you hope for, and that should be the standard, but you get to see it very less."

"So with Nicole what was amazing was, before going into a shot with her, she'd be like, already kind of ad-libbing something, getting into it, creating an energy before stepping into the shot. And that's something that I really like to do and something that I identify with. So it was really lovely to see her do that as well," he added while sharing as an actor what he likes about her working style and related to it.

He made an appearance at the Magnum Lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Ishaan is excited about his upcoming project 'The Royals' and shared his working experience with legendary actor Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar in it.

"The Royals' will come out on Netflix very soon... It was a really fun experience, and it was a whole new kind of experience. It is very fresh, and it is going to be a lot of fun. It is very binge-able, and it has something for everyone..."

On working with Zeenat Aman, he said, "We had a blast and it was great working with her as well as the entire cast. She is an icon.."

He will play Prince Charming in 'The Royals'. Directed by Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern- day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.