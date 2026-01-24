'Its very strange': Robert Pattinson recalls having a peculiar body odor growing up

Washington DC [US], January 24 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he used to have a very peculiar body odor while growing up, something he now finds strange to think about.

According to PEOPLE, the 39-year-old actor, in an interview with a popular international men's magazine, opened up about his natural scent over the years.

Talking about an old interview from 2020 in which he was called "crayon," Pattinson shared that his body has changed since then. He explained that his "body chemistry" is different now.

"My body chemistry has changed. It's very strange. But I 100% used to smell exactly like a crayon," Pattinson told GQ, according to PEOPLE.

"Before that, it was quite a kind of vicious, vicious scent. And then something, I think, when it became crayon-y, it was like something died. I guess the seven-year cycle... Maybe I was smelling like crayons when one self died, and when a new self was born, it was less scented," the Twilight star added.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited film 'The Batman Part II.' Filming for the movie is said to begin in the spring of 2026. The film is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2027, reported Variety.