Its wrap for Meghna Gulzars Daayra, film to release in 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have wrapped up filming for 'Daayra', an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

'Daayra' explores how a single disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, as per the press release.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the update about the film and wrote in the caption, "That's a wrap on #Daayra..The story we've lived on set will soon come alive for audiences everywhere. Grateful for this journey and can't wait for you to witness it on screen in cinemas in 2026"

In September, the lead stars of the film shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments."Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings," Kareena wrote in the caption. From holding a puja ceremony on the first day of production to discussing scenes with director Meghna Gulzar, trying look tests, shooting scenes, and reading scripts, the actor offered an intimate insight into their preparations.

In a special highlight, veteran lyricist Gulzar also arrived on the sets and engaged in a conversation with the team.Likewise, Prithviraj expressed a feeling of thrill in his post as he added, "#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world."Director Meghna Gulzar dedicated a special post to mark the beginning of a journey of "blurred and crossed lines."

'Daayra' was announced earlier this year when Kareena Kapoor confirmed her part in the film."I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this," she wrote on Instagram.

Prithviraj, too, expressed his excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena."Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu! #Daayra," he posted on Instagram.

As explained by the National Award-winning filmmaker, 'Daayra' tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions.