IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s Perfect Crown sets Disney+ record, hits no.1 in more than 40 countries

A new Korean drama has quickly become a major global success for Disney Plus.
Perfect Crown has recorded the biggest debut for a Korean series on Disney Plus, reaching the top of global streaming charts within five days of its release.
The romantic comedy, set in a fictional modern Korean monarchy, has drawn strong viewership both internationally and in South Korea.
The series stars IU as Seong Hui-ju, an ambitious young woman navigating royal life, alongside Byeon Woo-seok, who plays Grand Prince I-an. The pairing has been widely noted for its on-screen chemistry, which has contributed to the show’s early success.
In South Korea, the drama opened with a nationwide television rating of 7.8 per cent for its first episode. The second episode saw a rise, averaging 9.5 per cent, indicating strong audience retention. These figures reflect a solid start for a series that is also being released globally through streaming.
Internationally, Perfect Crown has trended in more than 40 countries, with clips from the show spreading rapidly across social media. Scenes featuring royal banquets, formal ceremonies, and horseback rides have been widely shared, helping to build momentum for the series beyond its initial release.
The show’s setting, which blends elements of traditional monarchy with modern-day storytelling, has helped distinguish it from other Korean dramas currently available on streaming platforms. Its focus on romance, court politics, and personal ambition has attracted a broad audience, including viewers outside the usual K-drama fan base.
Fans are in love with the pairing as well as the rest of the casting. Many of them shared clips from the show, appreciating the characters.
One person wrote, “lee ahn getting scolded by huiju for not seeing a doctor & taking care of his health while he just stands there completely mesmerized, gently caressing her face... fake idgafer i saw you yearning (sic).” Celebrating the ratings of the show, another person commented, “OMGGGGGGGGGG SBS END AND IT RISE TO 21% YOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO IM CRYING RN (sic).”
Industry observers note that the strong debut reflects Disney+’s growing investment in Korean content. The platform has been expanding its international catalogue in recent years, aiming to compete more directly with other global streaming services by offering regionally produced series with wide appeal.
Perfect Crown is scheduled to run for 16 episodes, with new instalments released weekly until 16 May. The structured release schedule is expected to sustain viewer interest and maintain its position on global charts over the coming weeks.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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