'Ive been dealing with the difficulties': Barbara Palvin on Endometriosis diagnosis after undergoing surgery

Washington DC [US], August 18 (ANI): Hungarian model and actor Barbara Palvin opened up about her health battle, sharing that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis and is recovering from the surgery, reported E! News.

"Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I'm about to share," Barbara wrote in her Instagram post, adding, "For some years now I've been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor."

"I thought this was just how it works for me," she continued. "But recently I've been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that. I've been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can't be diagnosed with general examinations."

Three months after being diagnosed with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to The Mayo Clinic, the actor has to undergo surgery for the treatment, as per the outlet.

"Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference," she said. "If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out. It helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it," reported E! News.

"Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I'm more mindful about my body to act fast if needed," she added. "That's also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I'm excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."

Barbara also posted a few pictures showing her condition. In one of the pictures, she was seen in a hospital gown and in the other with bandages post-surgery.

Meanwhile, actor Dylan Sprouse talked about his wife, Barbara Palvin, earlier in an interview, sharing what he learned from her, reported E! News.

"In general, marriage has taught me a lot of patience and communication," he said earlier this month. "Obviously, that's the cliche, that people say communication is key, but it really is. It's also just understanding you're both human and you both do things."