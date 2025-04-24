’Ive just done a lot of bad things’: Scott Disick recalls his past mistakes

Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): American reality TV star Scott Disick reflected on the things he shouldn't have done on television.

Advertisement

Disick admitted, "I don't think I've said that many bad things. I've just done a lot of bad things," reported People.

"I probably should have never stuffed that money in that man's mouth," he said, referring to the infamous 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season 4 incident in which he told a waiter to "shut your...mouth," as per the outlet.

Khloe Kardashian, who joined him on stage, agreed, saying, "That's true."

"I probably shouldn't have invited girls on vacation while we were on vacation," he continued, seemingly referring to when he invited a girl back to his hotel room while on a family vacation with then-partner Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica, adding "I've done a lot of bad things, but they were entertaining, I guess."

Advertisement

Despite her embarrassment over some of her previous decisions, Khloe stated she understands. "We signed up for sharing our lives," adding, "I try to live that to the most authentic and truest."

"I just try to be as honest and vulnerable and transparent as I can, and I just feel like that's the job we signed up for," she continued.

Khloe has publicly discussed her divorce from Odom, as well as her transition to motherhood with her daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2 - both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to People.

She also revealed the difficult moments of her life. "I do want to be a voice for people that sometimes feel like they don't have one, or that feel like they fell through the wayside. And if I can do that in any regard, then I want to. That even goes for some of the things that I show on our TV show. Not everything is pretty and perfect, but I do that to hopefully let people not feel so isolated and alone," she said. "What if they've had similar journey that I've been on?"

Advertisement