J Balvin shares how horror movies help him get better sleep

Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): J Balvin recently revealed a very unusual habit that helps him fall asleep. The global music star said he watches horror movies at night to relax his mind and get rest.

According to PEOPLE, the music star, while speaking to Haute Living for their cover story, Balvin shared how this strange routine works for him. He said scary films do not disturb him. Instead, they help his thoughts slow down after long, busy days.

Explaining his sleep trick, Balvin said, "People don't know that I watch horror movies to sleep."

He added that he does not let the fear affect him and simply enjoys the experience. Balvin said, "I don't let that energy come to me, I just let it pass. I'm having fun."

The singer, aka Jose Balvin, has spoken openly in the past about his mental health. He said staying on medication has helped him deal with pressure from fame. Talking about that, Balvin said, "We always struggle with our mental health. The fact that I'm medicated helps me more."

Balvin also shared how his thinking has changed after turning 40. He said life feels calmer now. He explained, "I'm watching life in a different way. Things that used to matter and make a lot of noise in my mind don't bother me the same way."

In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Balvin spoke about how hard it was to be honest about mental health while being famous. Talking about that pressure, he said, "For a long time, especially as an artist, there was pressure to always look strong, like life was perfect. But that's not real."

He also gave advice to others who feel alone during tough times. Balvin said, We're all human, we all go through it. My advice, don't keep it in. When you're dealing with anxiety or depression, it can feel like you're alone or like you're a burden, but you're not. The people who love you want to help, so give them a chance. Just being honest about how you feel can change everything."

Balvin shared how getting diagnosed helped him understand his condition better. He said, "because it gave me a name for what I was fighting."