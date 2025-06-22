J K Rowling confirms close partnership with writers for new Harry Potter series

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Amid ongoing controversies surrounding J K Rowling's anti-transgender stance, the author is giving her support to the much-anticipated Harry Potter HBO series, slated to premiere in 2026.

Despite a growing boycott from many fans, Rowling remains an outspoken advocate for the show, revealing that she has worked closely with the writers to ensure the series lives up to the magic of her beloved books.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling raved about the first two episodes of the new Harry Potter series, writing, "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!"

The enthusiastic endorsement comes as the project enters its production phase, with Warner Bros. Discovery gearing up to bring the wizarding world to the small screen.

When asked if she is writing the series, Rowling clarified that she isn't penning the scripts herself. However, she confirmed that she's played an integral role behind the scenes, replying, "No, but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers."

The announcement comes at a time when Rowling's controversial views on transgender issues have sparked backlash and led to calls for boycotts of the new adaptation.

Critics argue that her stance might influence the new series, but HBO executives have been firm in their commitment to the project.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO, addressed the ongoing situation in a recent interview, explaining that Rowling's personal views will not dictate the direction of the show.

"The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us," Bloys remarked, adding, "We've been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC," as quoted by Deadline.

He added that, while Rowling's views may be polarising, the studio is focused on the story itself.

"Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter," Bloys said, indicating that the series would remain true to the spirit of the books, which are known for their themes of love, self-acceptance, and friendship, as reported by Deadline.

Rowling's role in the adaptation has been a point of interest for fans and critics alike. It has been confirmed that she will serve as an executive producer on the series through her production company, Bronte Film and TV.

According to reports obtained by Deadline, Rowling was involved in the initial pitch process for the series, ensuring her vision for the world of Harry Potter remained intact.

Bloys also reassured fans that the show would prioritise the core themes of the Harry Potter universe.

"Our priority is what's on the screen," Bloys shared, adding, "Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That's our priority, what's on screen," as quoted by Deadline.

While HBO continues to back Rowling's involvement, the controversy surrounding her statements on transgender issues remains a contentious topic.

The author's past remarks, including her praise for a UK Supreme Court ruling that restricts the legal recognition of trans women, have drawn sharp criticism from various sectors of the film and TV industry.

In response, over 400 individuals, including actors, writers, and activists, have signed a letter urging the UK's entertainment industry to take action against her on trans rights.

One notable signatory was actor Paapa Essiedu, who has been cast in the new Harry Potter series as Professor Snape.